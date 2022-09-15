Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Senator Bowling announces Listening Meetings for September in Coffee County

Published

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) announced her monthly “Listening Meetings” in Senate District 16 for September 2022.

Bowling, who represents Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren, and Warren Counties in the State Senate, holds monthly meetings in the counties she represents to meet with citizens and hear their concerns regarding issues before the state legislature. She also offers assistance with state services to citizens in the district.

The September schedule for Bowling’s listening meetings in Coffee County is as follows:

  • Sept. 26 Manchester Admin Building 9:00 – 10:00 am
    1329 McArthur St. Manchester, TN
  • Sept. 26 Tullahoma City Hall 1:00 – 2:00 pm
    201 W. Grundy St. Tullahoma, TN
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022