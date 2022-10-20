Connect with us

News

Senator Bowling announces final Listening Meetings for the year; two in Coffee County

Published

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) announced her monthly “Listening Meetings” in Senate District 16 for October 2022.

In the summer and fall Bowling, who represents Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, Van Buren, and Warren Counties in the State Senate, holds monthly meetings in the counties she represents to meet with citizens and hear their concerns regarding issues before the state legislature.  She also offers assistance with state services to citizens in the district. Senator Bowling held meetings in June, July, August and September. October will be the final month of Listening Meetings for the year.

The October schedule for Bowling’s listening meetings in Coffee County is as follows:

  • Oct. 24, 9:00 – 10:00 am at the Manchester Admin Building, 1329 McArthur St.
  • Oct. 24, 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St.
