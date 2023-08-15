Senator Bowling announces August Listening Meetings

State Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) announced her “Listening Meetings” in Senate District 16 for August 2023. In the summer and fall Bowling – who represents Coffee, DeKalb, Franklin, Grundy, Lincoln and Warren Counties in the Tennessee Senate – holds monthly meetings in each of the counties she represents to meet with citizens and hear their concerns regarding issues before the state legislature. She also offers assistance with state services to citizens in the district. Senator Bowling will continue to hold meetings throughout the summer and fall.

The Coffee County Listening Meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 28th from 1:00-2:00 PM. The meeting will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester, in the meeting hall room.

For more information, please call Senator Bowling’s office at 615-741-6694.