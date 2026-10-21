Sen. Janice Bowling Pushes Back Against Possible Removal From Republican Caucus

State Sen. Janice Bowling of Tullahoma is pushing back against discussions about removing her from the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus after she endorsed an independent candidate for governor.

Bowling, who represents Coffee County and surrounding areas in Senate District 16, recently endorsed independent candidate David Hatley instead of Republican nominee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

According to reporting from the Tennessee Lookout, Bowling believes there is no legal justification for removing her from the Republican caucus over the endorsement.

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The longtime state senator also expressed confidence that her fellow Republicans would not have enough votes to remove her.

The controversy comes as Senate Republicans prepare to select a new Senate speaker on November 10. Bowling is expected to support Sen. Paul Bailey over Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson in the race to replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

Removing Bowling from the caucus could potentially influence that closely contested leadership election.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden has warned that Republicans who refuse to support their party’s nominee could jeopardize their standing within the party. That could also complicate Bowling’s ability to seek reelection as a Republican in 2028.

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However, Republican Senate leaders have indicated they do not plan to consider removing Bowling before the November 10 leadership vote. They have not ruled out taking up the issue afterward.

Bowling, who was reelected in 2024, told the Tennessee Lookout that she believes voters in her district support her decision to endorse Hatley.

For now, Bowling remains a member of the Republican caucus, with the potential dispute still unresolved.

Information for this report was obtained from reporting by Sam Stockard of the Tennessee Lookout.