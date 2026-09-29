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Segovia-Barnett Qualifies for State With Third-Place Sectional Finish

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By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School sixth grader Shi Segovia-Barnett is headed to the state cross country meet.

Segovia-Barnett traveled to Chattanooga on Friday, Sept. 25, to represent Westwood in the state sectional and turned in a third-place individual finish.

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The performance was enough to qualify Segovia-Barnett for the state meet, an impressive accomplishment for the sixth grader while competing at the middle school level.

Segovia-Barnett has put together a strong season for the Lady Rockets and will now have the opportunity to represent Westwood on the state stage.

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