Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Provides Opportunity to Honor Military Heroes During Early Voting starting this Friday

Published

 Ahead of Early Voting, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all registered Tennessee voters to join the Honor Vote program and cast a ballot in honor of U.S. veterans or active duty service members.

“The Honor Vote program is a small way to show our appreciation to those who have fought to protect our nation and preserve our rights, including our right to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage all registered Tennessee voters to sign up for Honor Vote and cast a ballot in honor of these brave individuals.”

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2024 Honor Vote button they can wear while casting their ballot. All dedications will be posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List at GoVoteTN.gov/honor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are incredibly grateful to all who serve and our veterans for their dedication to Tennessee and this nation,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Through Honor Vote, and by casting a ballot, registered Tennessee voters can express their gratitude to these heroes for their extraordinary sacrifices.”

Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtag #GoVoteTN or #TNHonorVote. For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/honor.

Early voting in Tennessee begins on Friday, July 12, 2024, and runs through Saturday, July 27, 2024. For details on hours, polling locations, and more, voters can download the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023