Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Sen. Janice Bowling, & Rep. Rush Bricken Announce $12,200 Technology Grant for Coffee County Libraries 

Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Sen. Janice Bowling, and Rep. Rush Bricken today announced a Technology Grant totaling $5,975 for Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library and $6,225 for Coffee County Manchester Public Library. These funds will help cover the cost of desktops, routers, and monitors.

“Thank you to Senator Bowling and Representative Bricken for their ongoing commitment to supporting our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Providing libraries with updated technology allows them to better serve the evolving needs of patrons in communities across Tennessee. I’m grateful for their continued partnership, dedication, and advocacy in strengthening our state’s libraries.”

“From schoolwork to job searches, residents depend on library technology for important tasks. I am pleased this grant will help Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library provide desktops, routers, and monitors for people across the Tullahoma area,” said Sen. Bowling. “The services offered by our libraries increasingly depend on reliable, up-to-date technology. I am glad this $6,225 grant will help Coffee County Manchester Public Library purchase desktops and monitors and expand its service to the people of Manchester.”

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Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Our public libraries should have the modern tools necessary to meet the changing needs of their communities,” said Rep. Bricken. “This investment will help Lannom Memorial PublicLibrary upgrade computers and networking equipment that residents depend on every day. Technology is an essential part of the services our libraries provide,” said Bricken. “I’m pleased this funding will help Manchester Public Library update its computers and monitors so it can continue serving our community well.”

Technology grants are funded through the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), which is made possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

This year $508,522 in technology grants was awarded at 99 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.



To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.