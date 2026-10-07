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Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Tennesseans Early Voting for November State and Federal General Election Begins Next Week

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today is reminding all registered Tennessee voters that the early voting period for the November 3 State and Federal General Election begins next week, on Wednesday, October 14.

“Early voting makes it easy for registered Tennesseans to participate in the electoral process,” said Secretary Hargett. “With early voting beginning next week, now is the time to make a plan to vote. I encourage every eligible voter to take advantage of this convenient opportunity and participate in shaping the future of their communities, state, and nation.”

Early voting runs through Thursday, Oct 29. Registered voters can find polling locations and hours, view sample ballots, check their voter registration status, and much more by downloading the free GoVoteTN app or visiting GoVoteTN.gov.

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Those voting early or on Election Day must present a current or expired photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government when you vote in person. College student IDs, non-U.S. Citizen ID’s and IDs issued by local governments or other states are not accepted. To learn more about exemptions and how to get a free photo ID, along with more information about early voting, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov.

Prior to casting a ballot, Tennessee voters are strongly encouraged to review the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November ballot in order to plan ahead. Each amendment will appear on the ballot as a separate yes-or-no question.

The summaries of the proposed amendments are available to read here: https://sos.tn.gov/elections/announcements/2026-proposed-constitutional-amendments

The summaries, prepared by the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to Tennessee law, are intended to help voters better understand each proposed amendment before Election Day. For more information, visit GoVoteTN.gov, or download the free GoVoteTN app.

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