Secretary of State Tre Hargett Issues New Warning about Mail Scam Targeting Business Renewals

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett issued a new warning to businesses across the state today about a deceptive mail scam related to the filing of annual business renewals from a company known as Tennessee Business Filing Center.

As part of this scheme, businesses receive an official-looking mailer from the company threatening additional fees and business dissolution if an entity does not file within 60 days of the April 1 deadline.

“Our Division of Businesses and Charitable Organizations and I have recently received multiple complaints regarding a misleading mailer requesting hundreds of dollars in fees from businesses to complete their annual renewal process,” said Secretary Hargett. “We have seen similar situations in recent years targeting the good faith of our business community, and we want to remind all entities that our office provides these same services at substantially lower costs.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Businesses are required to complete their annual filings with the state by April 1 each year. These reports update or confirm an entity’s records with the Department of State, and they are required to maintain “active status” so a business can legally operate in the state. To file an annual report, please visit https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/AnnualReportID.aspx.

“All Tennessee business owners should be wary of any mailing they receive from third parties offering services provided by our office,” Secretary Hargett added. “These parties are not affiliated with us in any way, and we encourage businesses to report any suspicious activity related to this situation.”

To report suspicious activity to the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations, email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov. You can also call (615) 741-2286.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office, call (615) 741-3491