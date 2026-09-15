Secretary of State Tre Hargett Encourages Eligible Tennesseans to Register to Vote as Part of National Voter Registration Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today for National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging all eligible Tennesseans to register to vote.

“It has never been easier to register to vote or to cast a ballot in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “If you have not already registered, National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity to do so.”

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2026 State and Federal General Election is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2026. The fastest way for eligible Tennesseans to register, update, or check their status is through the free GoVoteTN app, or online at GoVoteTN.gov.

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Prior to casting a ballot, Tennessee voters are strongly encouraged to review the three proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3, 2026 ballot in order to plan ahead. Each amendment will appear on the ballot as a separate yes-or-no question.

The summaries of the proposed amendments are available to read here: https://sos.tn.gov/elections/ announcements/2026-proposed- constitutional-amendments

The summaries, prepared by the Office of the Attorney General pursuant to Tennessee law, are intended to help voters better understand each proposed amendment before Election Day.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election begins Wednesday, Oct. 14 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov, or download the free GoVoteTN app.