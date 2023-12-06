Connect with us

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Certifies Presidential Candidates for 2024 Super Tuesday Ballot

Published

Secretary of State Tre Hargett certified the names of nine Republicans and one Democratic presidential candidate for the March 5, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. On Super Tuesday, 15 other states will join Tennessee in helping decide each party’s presidential nominee.

The following candidates will be on Tennessee’s March 5, 2024, ballot:

Republican Primary Ballot:

  • Ryan Binkley
  • Doug Burgum
  • Chris Christie
  • Ron DeSantis
  • Nikki Haley
  • Asa Hutchinson
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • David Stuckenberg
  • Donald J. Trump

Democratic Primary Ballot: 

  • Joseph R. Biden

“I encourage these candidates to visit Tennessee and hear the thoughts and concerns of Tennessee voters, said Secretary Hargett. “I believe if these candidates will follow Tennessee’s lead our nation will be stronger for future generations.”

Today at noon was also the deadline for candidates to seek ballot access by filing a nominating petition signed by two thousand five hundred (2,500) registered voters. One petition was filed by Democratic candidate Dean Phillips. County election commissions will review the signatures to determine if he has met the threshold to be added to the Mach 5, 2024 ballot.

Presidential Primary candidates have until Tuesday, Dec. 12 at noon to withdraw their name from the March 5, 2024, ballot.

Early voting for the March 5, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election starts Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, and runs Monday to Saturday until Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. 

