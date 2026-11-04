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Secretary Hargett Reminds Tennesseans to Give Wisely and Avoid Charity Scams

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Photo from TN Secretary of State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During Charity Fraud Awareness Week, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans to look up charitable organizations and verify fundraising requests before donating.

“Tennesseans are generous people who look for ways to help their neighbors,” said Secretary Hargett. “Before you give, I encourage you to take a few minutes to look up the charity through our office and ask the organization how it will use your donation.”

The Secretary of State’s Division of Business and Charitable Organizations offers Wise Giving Tips to help Tennesseans make informed decisions about their donations:

  • Look up the charity: Visit sos.tn.gov/charities and check its exact name. Some organizations have similar names.
  • Resist pressure to give on the spot: If a request comes by text, email, or social media, contact the charity directly to verify it.
  • Ask who will benefit from your gift: If a paid fundraiser contacts you, ask how much goes to the charity and how much the fundraiser keeps.
  • Pay by check or credit card: This ensures you have a record of your donation. Always ask for a receipt.

To look up a charity, visit sos.tn.gov/charities or call 615-741-2555. To report suspected charity fraud, call the investigations tip line at 1-800-861-7393 or email charitable.solicitations@tnsos.gov.

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