Second annual Haunted Theater at Manchester Arts Center this weekend

For the second year in a row volunteers with the Millennium Repertory Company and others will be hosting the Haunted Theater at the Manchester Arts Center.

This year’s theme is 80’s horror films and you may be chased by slashers through Steven King’s Pet Sematary along with much more spooky fun!

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds go to fund the Manchester Arts Center and the Millennium Repertory Company.

We spoke with principle organizer Jason Griffey as the crew of volunteers were transforming the arts center into one big jump-scare spooktacular. See the video for more.

Come prepared to be frightened on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29 from 6-10pm. Entrance, tickets and food trucks will be located at the back of the building along E. McLean St.

Manchester Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main Street and is a 501(c)(3) organization.