Season tickets now on sale for CHS Lady Raider softball

Season tickets for the 2023 Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball campaign are now on sale. Opening day is just two weeks away.

Season tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased during regular school hours at the CHS main office – 100 Red Raider Drive. Single game prices are $6 per adult or $3 per student.

The Lady Raiders have two home games in the opening week of the season, hosting non-district games against Eagleville March 15 and Marshall County March 16. The Lady Raiders will have 8 regular season home games this year.

The Lady Raiders are coming off back to back trips to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament.

Catch the Lady Raiders this spring on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM and on the Manchester Go Smartphone App.