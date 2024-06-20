Scott LeDuc resigns as County 911 Director

At the June 19, 2024 911 Utility Board meeting, Scott Le Duc, Coffee County 911 director resigned.

A former corporate accountant for Verizon, Le Duc was appointed by the Consolidated Communications Committee as 911 Director, after serving as Interim Director.

The 911 Utility Board is an autonomous entity that manages the funds collected from all phone bills collected monthly. Coffee County Government is responsible for paying Communications Center Employees. A source close to the situation told Thunder Radio that Mr. Le Duc was repeatedly over-hiring employees, in violation of an interlocal agreement between the Coffee County Mayor’s Office and the 911 Utility Board. The source said that Mr. Le Duc had been warned about over-hiring multiple times.

On the Coffee County Government website, the February 21, 2024 Meeting Agenda is listed, as is the June 19, 2024 Meeting Agenda. There are however, no meeting minutes from the February meeting or other meetings from this year.

Thunder Radio has reached out to Chairman of the 911 Utility Board, Missy Deford for comment as well as Mr. Le Duc.