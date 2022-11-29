Connect with us

SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle, Westwood get Monday night sweeps

Published

Lady Rocket Jules Ferrell scored the game winning basket against Coffee Middle Friday night, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

Westwood Lady Rockets 51, Liberty 21

The Lady Rockets returned from Thanksgiving break in dominant fashion, using 27 big points from Jules Ferrell to blowout visiting Liberty – a game you heard on the Thunder Radio Sports Online Stream.

Bella VanZandbergen pitched in 8 points for the Lady Rockets and Amelia Johnson 5 as Westwood remains unbeaten in conference play with the win. The Lady Rockets are 9-1 overall.

Westwood Rockets 50, Liberty 34

The Rocket boys improved to 6-4 on the season Monday night with a 50-34 win over Liberty. Eighth grader Kaysen Lowery dropped in 19 points to lead the way and Keller Hatfield added 11 for Westwood.

Matthew White added 9 and Zeke Jones 8.

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders 39, East Tullahoma 17

Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders ended a two-game losing skid with a strong 39-17 win over the Lady Panthers.

Post Lilly Matherne led the way with 14 points and Jaydee Nogodula added 11. The Lady Raiders led 30-8 at halftime. They improve to 9-2 overall, 6-2 in conference play.

Coffee Middle Raiders 36, East Panthers 19

Coffee County got 10 points apiece from Brody Sizemore and Jett Trussler to go along with 8 second half points from Jacob Mullen to drop East Tullahoma 36-19 Monday night.

The Raiders were dominant throughout, taking an 11-2 led after the first quarter and a 24-8 lead at halftime.

