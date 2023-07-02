SCHRA Hosts Commodity Food Distribution to Assist Coffee County Residents

The South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA) is organizing a Commodity Food Distribution event to provide assistance to residents of Coffee County. The distribution will take place on July 12, 2023, from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Ada Wright Center located at 328 N Woodland St, Manchester, TN 37355.

To ensure the safety and convenience of participants, the distribution will be conducted as a drive-through event. SCHRA staff will gather the necessary information from participants while they remain in their vehicles, and the food will be placed in the trunk by SCHRA staff. For any inquiries, residents are encouraged to contact their local SCHRA office at 931-461-0041.

Eligibility for the commodity food distribution is determined based on total household income within the income guidelines. Residents receiving aid from programs such as SNAP, Families First, SSI, LIHEAP, or those with proof of residency in Public Housing are eligible for USDA Commodities.

In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, the institution hosting the distribution is committed to non-discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Individuals who wish to file a discrimination complaint can do so by writing to USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or by calling toll-free (866) 632-9992.