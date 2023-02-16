Connect with us

News

SCHOOL PATROL: Multiple Area School School Systems Closed Thursday due to potential for inclement weather

Published

Manchester City Schools, Coffee County School System and Tullahoma School System will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 16 due to the potential for inclement weather during morning and afternoon transportation times.

Coffee County School System includes: Deerfield Elementary, New Union Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Coffee Middle School, Raider Academy, Koss Center and Central High School.

Manchester City Schools include: College Street Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Westwood Middle School.

Some other area school systems are closed as well, including Franklin County Schools, Moore County Schools and Bedford County Schools. Motlow State will observe remote learning operations.

National Weather Service and NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed most all of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather Thursday, with multiple rounds possible from morning to afternoon. (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL FOR THURSDAY)

The closure for Coffee County schools and Manchester City Schools will make for a 5-day weekend for students – as Friday, Feb. 17 is a staff development day for both systems and school is closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in honor of Presidents Day.

In case of inclement weather, remain tuned into Thunder Radio WMSR for emergency severe weather warnings and alerts, as well as live coverage when warranted. Also sign up for the Manchester Go Smartphone app and allow for push notifications to receive severe weather alerts in the Coffee County area.

