SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

Published

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water.

New Union Elementary is without water and Coffee Middle School is without water and air conditioning, according to an announcement from Coffee County Schools shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning (May 19)

Parents of students in those schools are encouraged to arrange a pickup for their students as soon as possible.

Some students are on field trips – including second graders at New Union and some 6th and 8th graders at CMS. Those field trips are continuing per normal. New Union 2nd graders will return from their field trip at 11 a.m. and should be picked up then.

All other schools continue normal operations.

