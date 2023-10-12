SCHEDULE DROP: Red Raider, Lady Raider basketball tips off in one month

Tip off for high school basketball is just a month away.
Coffee County Central Lady Red Raider and Red Raider basketball season will
open up with Hall of Champions games Tuesday, Nov. 14 when Cane Ridge comes to town for a double header. That will be followed up by multi-team play day on
Saturday, Nov. 18 at multiple locations in Coffee County.
The Lady Raider basketball team is fresh off a 30-win season that saw them
peak as high as no. 1 in the state AP poll, but they were upset in the region
semi-finals by Cleveland. Four Lady Raider seniors from one year ago are all
playing collegiate basketball this year; but coach Joe Pat Cope returns a load
of talent.
“It sounds weird to say when you have four seniors who went on to play
college basketball, but this year’s group may be one of the most talented we’ve
had,” said Cope.
Coffee County returns District 6-4A tournament MVP Natalie Barnes and two-time
all-district performers Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon – both with multiple
division 1 collegiate offers – among other big talent.
The Lady Raiders will be tested early – hosting Oakland Nov. 21, then
traveling to defending state champion Bradley Central on Nov. 25 for a
Thanksgiving Tournament game. The Lady Raiders will also take on perennial
state power Blackman in a home-and-home series before Christmas. District 9-4A play starts Jan. 9.
Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys bring back starters Cooper Reed and Jackson
Shemwell, who hope to spark another run to the state tournament like in 2021. The
Raiders fell out of contention in 2022 after a disappointing third place finish
in the district tournament and a loss in the region quarter-finals to Cleveland.
Coffee County also gets back some post experience in junior big man Jaden Carter.
.
The Raider boys schedule looks similar to the girls with the exception of a
home-and-home series with Franklin County. The Raider boys will go to
Scottsboro, Alabama for a post-Christmas tournament while the Lady Raiders will
head east to Lenoir City.
See full schedules below.
As always, Coffee County basketball can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR:
107.9 FM, AM 1320, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com – beginning with the Nov. 14 opener against Cane Ridge. Complete broadcast schedule, including tournament games, can be found below.
SEASON TICKET SALE IS NOVEMBER 5TH
Sunday, November 5 will be the annual season-ticket sales day for the basketball
programs.
Everyone is invited to visit Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on Nov. 5
between 2-4 p.m. to catch both teams running practice drills and select season
ticket packages.
–Season tickets are $100, including regular season home games. With
your season ticket you can pick your seating location for the entire season.
-Those who want access to season tickets and the “Raider Room” can pay $200.
That includes catered meals at each home game and a ticket with access to
selected seating location.
-Custom Coffee County stadium seats are available for an additional $60.
For more information, contact copej@k12coffee.net
or taylora@k12coffee.net.
COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL LADY RAIDER BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 2023-2024:
COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL RED RAIDER BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 2023-2024:
COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL BASKETBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR 2023-2024. LISTEN LIVE 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, MANCHESTER GO APP. SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.