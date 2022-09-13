SCHEDULE DROP: Red Raider, Lady Raider basketball schedules set for 2022-23

High school basketball season tips off in just two months when the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders and Red Raiders welcome Rockvale to Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on November 15.

After that a busy winter awaits.

The five-time defending district champion Lady Raiders have a packed schedule, including a trip to New Hampshire and home non-district matchups with tough opponents Rockvale, Blackman, Riverdale and Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders will also go to the Bradley County Thanksgiving Tournament, looking for a rematch with McMinn County, the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year.

“We always want to schedule as tough as we can,” explained CHS head girls coach Joe Pat Cope, entering his sixth season. “We want our girls to be prepared for the postseason. We want to get through that region and punch our ticket to Murfreesboro. We use the regular season as a measuring stick and an opportunity to improve our team and our depth.”

The Raider boys, fresh off the program’s first trip to the TSSAA State Tournament since 1965 and a region championship, will also feature a stacked schedule that will bring quality opponents to Manchester, including Page, York, Blackman, Bearden and Lincoln County, among others.

The Raider boys will be hosting the first Dusty Elam Classic over Thanksgiving break.

Both teams will not begin district play until January 17 when Shelbyville comes to town. One change this year in District 3-4A is that each team will play twice instead of three times like last season.

