SCHEDULE DROP: Lady Raider softball opens season March 15th

Coffee County Softball 2023 Schedule.

The road to a third consecutive state tournament for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team begins March 15th.

The CHS softball team released its spring schedule on Wednesday, featuring a packed slate of quality opponents and an out of state tournament.

The Lady Raiders will open the season at 6 p.m. March 15th against Eagleville at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester before traveling to their first tournament, which will be in Hendersonville March 17th and 18th.

In addition to regular District 6-4A games, coming to Manchester this year will be Eagleville, Milford, Ohio and Tullahoma. The Coffee County Classic will bring dozens of teams to the area on April 21st and 22nd. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to hit the road for some tough regular season non-district games, including Walker Valley, White County, Siegel and Green Hill.

Over spring break the Lady Raiders will head to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the Gulf Shores Classic March 27-29. Senior night is scheduled for May 1st when Warren County comes to town.

The Lady Raiders have made back-to-back trips to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament, finishing as state runner up in 2021.

Thunder Radio will once again be your home for Lady Raider softball on the radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

