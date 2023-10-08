SCHEDULE DROP: Coffee Middle opens hoops season in 2 weeks

Coffee Middle School girls and boys varsity basketball will open their respective seasons in two weeks in rivalry fashion – taking on the Westwood Rockets on Oct. 23.
That game will be held at Coffee County Central High School. After that the Raiders get right into CTC play, hosting East Tullahoma on the 26th and Harris Middle on the 30th before the calendar turns to November.
This year’s CMS schedule features non-conference home-and-home series with Rockvale, Stewarts Creek and Cannon County.
See the full CMS schedule below:
Team Date Start Time Opponent Location CMS Basketball 10/23/23 6:00 p.m. Westwood Coffee Co. High CMS Basketball 10/26/23 6:00 p.m. East Tullahoma* Home CMS Basketball 10/30/23 6:00 p.m. Harris* Home CMS Basketball 11/2/23 6:00 p.m. West Tullahoma* Away CMS Basketball 11/6/23 6:00 p.m. Warren County Away CMS Basketball 11/7/23 6:00 p.m. Stewarts Creek Home CMS Basketball 11/9/23 6:00 p.m. South Franklin* Away CMS Basketball 11/13/23 6:00 p.m. North Franklin* Home CMS Basketball 11/17/23 6:00 p.m. Westwood* Coffee Co. High CMS Basketball 11/27/23 6:00 p.m. East Tullahoma* Away CMS Basketball 11/28/23 6:00 p.m. Rockvale Home CMS Basketball 11/30/23 6:00 p.m. Harris Away CMS Basketball 12/4/23 6:00 p.m. West Tullahoma* Home CMS Basketball 12/5/23 6:00 p.m. Rockvale Away CMS Basketball 12/7/23 6:00 p.m. Warren County* Home CMS Basketball 12/14/23 6:00 p.m. Cannon County Home CMS Basketball 12/18/23 6:00 p.m. Stewarts Creek Away CMS Basketball 1/4/24 6:00 p.m. South Franklin* Home CMS Basketball 1/8/24 6:00 p.m. North Franklin Away CMS Basketball 1/11/24 6:00 p.m. Cannon County Away CMS Basketball 1/15/24 TBD CTC Tournament Tullahoma High CMS Basketball 1/22/24 TBD Area 6 Tournament Coffee Middle School CMS Basketball 1/27/24 TBD AAA Sectionals Stewarts Creek CMS Basketball 2/9/24 TBD TMSAA State Tournament Stewarts Creek