SCHEDULE DROP: Coffee Middle opens hoops season in 2 weeks

Published

Coffee Middle School girls and boys varsity basketball will open their respective seasons in two weeks in rivalry fashion – taking on the Westwood Rockets on Oct. 23.

That game will be held at Coffee County Central High School. After that the Raiders get right into CTC play, hosting East Tullahoma on the 26th and Harris Middle on the 30th before the calendar turns to November.

This year’s CMS schedule features non-conference home-and-home series with Rockvale, Stewarts Creek and Cannon County.

See the full CMS schedule below:

TeamDateStart TimeOpponentLocation
CMS Basketball10/23/236:00 p.m.WestwoodCoffee Co. High
CMS Basketball10/26/236:00 p.m.East Tullahoma*Home
CMS Basketball10/30/236:00 p.m.Harris*Home
CMS Basketball11/2/236:00 p.m.West Tullahoma*Away
CMS Basketball11/6/236:00 p.m.Warren CountyAway
CMS Basketball11/7/236:00 p.m.Stewarts CreekHome
CMS Basketball11/9/236:00 p.m.South Franklin*Away
CMS Basketball11/13/236:00 p.m.North Franklin*Home
CMS Basketball11/17/236:00 p.m.Westwood*Coffee Co. High
CMS Basketball11/27/236:00 p.m.East Tullahoma*Away
CMS Basketball11/28/236:00 p.m.RockvaleHome
CMS Basketball11/30/236:00 p.m.HarrisAway
CMS Basketball12/4/236:00 p.m.West Tullahoma*Home
CMS Basketball12/5/236:00 p.m.RockvaleAway
CMS Basketball12/7/236:00 p.m.Warren County*Home
CMS Basketball12/14/236:00 p.m.Cannon CountyHome
CMS Basketball12/18/236:00 p.m.Stewarts CreekAway
CMS Basketball1/4/246:00 p.m.South Franklin*Home
CMS Basketball1/8/246:00 p.m.North FranklinAway
CMS Basketball1/11/246:00 p.m.Cannon CountyAway
CMS Basketball1/15/24TBDCTC TournamentTullahoma High
CMS Basketball1/22/24TBDArea 6 TournamentCoffee Middle School
CMS Basketball1/27/24TBDAAA SectionalsStewarts Creek
CMS Basketball2/9/24TBDTMSAA State TournamentStewarts Creek

