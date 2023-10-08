SCHEDULE DROP: Coffee Middle opens hoops season in 2 weeks

Coffee Middle School girls and boys varsity basketball will open their respective seasons in two weeks in rivalry fashion – taking on the Westwood Rockets on Oct. 23.

That game will be held at Coffee County Central High School. After that the Raiders get right into CTC play, hosting East Tullahoma on the 26th and Harris Middle on the 30th before the calendar turns to November.

This year’s CMS schedule features non-conference home-and-home series with Rockvale, Stewarts Creek and Cannon County.

