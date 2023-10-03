Connect with us

News

Scam Warning from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Published

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public that scammers are contacting people in our area via phone.

These scammers are posing as employees of the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. Scammers are telling potential victims that they have a warrant or have delinquent payments. The scammers then ask the potential victims to use various payment methods to remove the warrant or debt.

The scammers are also emailing community members and pretending to be judges.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that they will never call and ask for a payment. The Sheriff’s Office further states that the judges in the judicial district will not call or email asking for payments.

If you have been a victim of one of these scams, please contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications 931-967-2331.

