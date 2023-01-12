SCAM ALERT: Fake Publishers Clearing House letter claims sweepstakes win

According to a Warren County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, a fake letter claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House is making the rounds. This is a scam.

The letter claims the recipient has won a substantial lottery amount, but they can’t get the money without setting up payment arraignments with an adviser for a fee.

The full text of the scam letter reads:

[We are pleased] to inform you that you are one of our lucky winners. On behalf of members and staff of Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Associa-

non of North America lottery and provincial sweepstakes we sincerely congratulate you on the grand prize winnings of (US$750,000.00) Seven Hun-

dred Fifty Thousand US Dollars. We have many post-winning services such as financial and legal advisors that can assist you manage your winning.

Your entry into this sweepstakes/lottery was based on cross-promotion by marketing companies through Credit Card expenditures, past subscrip-

lions and in store and grocery store rebates in North America. Your payment will be processed and must leave our office within three business days. Contact our branch office immediately at (1-716-381-5851) and speak to your claims agent Vince Otto for method of payment. Please discuss and advise your agent of the most convenient payment arrangement.

Do not delay as there is only a week (3-5 days) hold on your winnings. If you would like our Prize Patrol Van to present your winnings with the camera crew to advertise you on TV and in local newspapers, please advise your claim agent for specified time frame for media promotion.

Please Note:

You are required by the International Sweepstakes and IRS by law to pay taxes and processing fees. Enclosed are funds to assist you with out of pocket expenses and enable you to pay your customs fee. Please contact your agent for further details. You can make deposit of your check through the ATM machine with your bank card or you can walk inside the bank to make the deposit. Contact or inform your agent immediately after the deposit in order to start processing your winning.

Please be advised to contact your claims agent (Mr. Vince Otto) who will be advising you on how to claim your cash prize winnings. Please keep this award letter strictly confidential until your cash prize winnings have been processed and remitted to your designated account. It is our company policy to keep this letter and your cash prize winnings confidential to avoid double or false claims, identity theft and impersonation. You should in no scenario give out your personal info online or by phone to anyone in regards to your winnings.

