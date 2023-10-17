SBCO Contributes $5,000 to Coffee County Veterans Association

The Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization has shown support for the Coffee County Veterans Association with a $5,000 contribution that will aid in their building expansion. “SBCO is proud to support the incredible efforts of the Coffee County Veterans Association. This group continues to extend their service not only to support local veterans but our community as a whole,” said Carter Sain, President.

Allison Beachboard, elementary school teacher with College Street Elementary School, submitted the nomination for the veterans association to receive the contribution.

Since 1984, the SBCO has served the Coffee County through various philanthropic efforts, including financial assistance to those in need with health, medical, dental, vision, food, education, transportation, shelter, and other expenses.

The Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization has it’s annual fundraiser, (to celebrate 40 years of charitable giving) coming up on Saturday, November 4, 2023, 5:30 – 11 PM, at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.

Tickets are still available – call for tickets (931) 212-6045.

Folks that would like to contribute or purchase raffle tickets for their $5,000 reverse raffle can call at (931) 728-5048.