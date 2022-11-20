SATURDAY SWEEP: CHS Raiders, Lady Raiders win all 4 games in playday

Both Coffee County Central Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams were in action Saturday, hosting multiple teams from around the midstate in a Hall of Fame Playday at CHS and Coffee Middle School.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders both handled their business with both teams going 2-0 on the day in the opening weekend of basketball across the state.

Lady Raiders 72, Columbia Academy 28

And the score wasn’t even as close as it looks.

Coffee County got double-figure points from four different players and led by as many as 50 in a blowout win over the Bulldogs of Columbia Academy Saturday afternoon.

Channah Gannon (16), Jalie Ruehling (12), Olivia Vinson (10) and Alivia Reel (10) all scored in double figures for CHS. In all, 10 different Lady Raiders got into the scorebook, including freshman Natalie Barnes who earned a start and stroked a pair of 3-pointers to contribute 6 points.

Chloe Gannon dropped in 7 points, freshman Audri Patton 5, senior transfer Emaleigh Tarpley 2, Ava McIntosh 2 and Ella Arnold 2.

The Lady Raiders were 12 for their first 12 at the free-throw line and finished 13-of-14.

Defensively, Coffee County didn’t allow a Columbia Academy field goal until 1 minute to play in the first quarter while building a 17-4 lead.

Lady Raiders 62, Central Magnet 33

Coffee County held Central Magnet to just 10 points in the first half in another blowout win Saturday.

Senior point guard Jalie Ruehling turned in her second straight double-digit performance to start the season, knocking down four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points. Chloe Gannon had a big night in the post, adding 14 points – 8 coming in the third quarter.

Olivia Vinson had three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points, Channah Gannon added 8, Emaleigh Tarpley 8, Ava McIntosh 5, and Natalie Barnes 2.

The Lady Raider are 2-0 after both Saturday wins and will play in a pre-Thanksgiving tournament at Whitwell Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Red Raiders 50, Page 49

The Red Raiders nearly let their 9 point fourth quarter lead slip away as the Page Patriots outscored the Raiders 17-9 in the final period, but the Raiders held on for a 50-49 win at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

Junior Cooper Reed had another big day for Coffee County with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and a 3-point play the old fashioned way in the third quarter.

Deion Subaran scored 12 for the Raiders and senior Dayne Crosslin pitched in 9 in his first action of the season.

Red Raiders 51, York 43

Coffee County went back and forth with York down the stretch, but got clutch plays and shots when they needed them most to move to 2-1 on the season.

Down 43-40 with 2:30 to play, Cooper Reed knocked down a big 3-pointer to tie the game and Deion Subaran buried a couple of free throws 20 seconds later to put the Raiders back in front. Reed got to the basket for a lay-up with a minute to play, extending the Raider lead to 4 and Subaran went to the free throw line at 22 seconds and hit both to put the game out of reach.

Subaran and Crosslin led the way in the scorebook with 13 points apiece for the Raiders, who had a solid 14-of-16 performance a the free throw line.

Jahlin Osbourne and Jackson Shemwell each provided 6 points from the post, Reed finished with 7, Treyton Williams 3 on a big shot in the fourth quarter and Jayden Carter 3.

