SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: Coffee County Central, Westwood, CMS all win

Coffee County Central Lady Raiders 73, East Nashville 39

Coffee County quickly shook off any worries of a slow start after a rivalry win over Tullahoma Friday night.

The 11 a.m. tip at Rockvale High School against East Nashville didn’t shake the Lady Raiders at all as they took off to a 35-9 halftime lead and cruised to a 73-39 win over the East Nashville Eagles Saturday at an Insider Exposure event .

Sophomore guard Olivia Vinson dropped a season-high 24-points, using six 3-pointers to help power the Lady Raider offense. She was named Insider Exposure Game MVP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County also got double-figure performances from Natalie Barnes with 11 and Chloe Gannon with 10.

Jalie Ruehling pitched in 9 points for the Lady Raiders on three 3-pointers. Coffee County hit 12 3-pointers as a team.

Audri Patton scored 7 for the Lady Raiders – all in the fourth quarter – Channah Gannon 6, Emaleigh Tarpley 4 and Alivia Reel 2.

The Lady Raiders improve to 13-1 on the season with the win. They will host Polk County in a girls only contest Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After Monday’s game, the Lady Raiders will play East Hickman at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Moore County at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Tullahoma in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic. After Christmas they will go to New Hampshire for a five day post-Christmas tournament.

Westwood Lady Rockets 41, Stewarts Creek 11

The Lady Rockets won their 17th straight game with a 41-11 blowout of Stewarts Creek at 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic.

Jules Ferrell ripped off 13 first half points on her way to a 16-point performance. She is now six points away from 1,000 middle school career points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reece Finch added 12 points in the win for Westwood, Paisley Dyer 6 and Bella VanZandbergen 4.

The Lady Rockets are now 17-1 on the season. They have a long Christmas break before hosting Forrest on January 4. The DRVC tournament will open up on January 9.

Coffee Middle Lady Raiders 29, Page 26

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders were also up early Saturday, fighting off arguably their toughest opponent of the year in a 29-26 win over Page in the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Eighth-grade guard Jaydee Nogodula did most of the offensive damage in the low-scoring affair with 14 points. Adalyn Clark scored 6 in the post and Kaysen Morgan scored 5.

The win is the fourth straight for the Lady Raiders, who are now 14-3. They will play Rockvale on January 3 and Warren County January 5 before diving into the CTC tournament.

FRIDAY NIGHT, DEC 16: Coffee Middle Boys 47, Thurman Francis 49

The Red Raiders put on a furious finish and outscored Thurman Francis 27-19 in the fourth quarter, but fell just short of a comeback in a 49-47 loss Friday night in the Stewarts Creek Holiday Classic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The loss snaps a 5-game winning streak for the CMS Raider boys.

A slow start was what ultimately cost the Raiders. CMS fell behind 13-2 after the first quarter and went into the locker room down 20-14.

Audie Nicoll had his best offensive game of the year for CMS, piling up 21 points – 15 in the fourth quarter to help lead the comeback. Brody Sizemore had 9 for the Raiders and Jacob Mullen 7.