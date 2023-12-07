Santa pictures to benefit Storehouse Food Pantry

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the public is invited to pictures with Santa on the Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park’s Pratt Truss Bridge, from 1-3 PM.

Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, or a new unwrapped toy to the Old Stone Fort park pavilion in exchange for a ticket to meet Santa and take photos with him on the Prat Truss Bridge.

Items collected will be donated to The Storehouse Food Pantry in Manchester.

Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park is located at 732 Stone Fort Drive, in Manchester.