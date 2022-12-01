Santa Claus coming to Peoples Bank Thursday

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Thursday, Dec. 1, Santa Claus will be at Peoples Bank & Trust Company, 1203 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, to visit with kids and take photos. There will be free professional photos with Santa between 5-7 p.m., free hot chocolate, Christmas music, giveaway of an 8-foot tall Christmas stocking stuffed with toys and a tree lighting at 6 p.m. The Thunder Radio Morning Show crew will also be on hand.

Parking at the bank will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to park across the street in the shopping center parking or next door at the jewelry store. Manchester Police Department will assist pedestrians crossing the highway if necessary.