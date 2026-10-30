Sandy Kay Tilley

Sandy Kay Duke Tilley, age 77, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Sandy was born June 12, 1949, in Manchester to her late parents Bill Duke and Joyce Vickers Duke. Sandy dedicated more than 25 years to working as a dental assistant. A loyal University of Tennessee fan, she enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee football team and Lady Vols basketball. Only after her Vols fandom did she follow women’s volleyball. Sandy also had a deep affection for animals, especially dogs. She also attended Forest Mill Church of Christ in Manchester.

Sandy is survived by her loving son Michael “Shay” Tilley; daughter-in-law Shannon Simmons Tilley; and granddaughters Mackinnley Tilley and Carleigh Charles. Sandy also held a special place in her heart for her cousins Donna and Tracy Strickland, Trey Bigsby, and Billy Duke; her Aunt Pat Arnold and Uncle Bill Vickers; and dear friends Bobbie Elrod and Wilma Howland.

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Sandy will be fondly remembered for her devotion to family and friends, her unwavering support of the Tennessee Volunteers, and her compassionate spirit toward animals. Her memory will remain cherished by everyone who knew and loved her.

Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 2:00pm at Farrar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local animal shelters.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tilley family. 931-723-7774. centralfuneralhomellc@gmail.com