Sandy Christian Miller, age 71, of Belvidere, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 5, 1952, as the cherished daughter of the late Vaughn and Rachel (Beitia) Christian.

Sandy lived a life filled with extraordinary accomplishments. She had a thirst for adventure, exploring the world with enthusiasm. Her culinary prowess, gift for gardening, and angler skills were unmatched. She was a trailblazer. As a First Choice Realtors, LLC founder, Sandy demonstrated dedication to her community and profession. For over three decades, she served as an exceptional agent, impacting the lives of those she helped.

Sandy and her beloved husband, Vernon, attended Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Their unwavering devotion to each other was a source of support throughout their 18 years of marriage.

Sandy leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her devoted husband, Vernon Miller, and her children and their spouses: Shawnya and (Michael) Black, Clifton and (Joanna) Miller. Sandy’s siblings and their spouses, Rod (Terri) Christian, Susie (John) Lee, Sonia (Terry) Hines, Fletcher (Debbie) Christian, and Charlotte Christian, were a constant source of support and love.

Her grandchildren, Connor Black, Ava Black, Justin (Angela) Miller, Brandon (Margaret) Miller, and Jillian (Lewis) Purdue, brought immense joy to her life. Sandy’s great-grandchildren, Judah Miller, Ada Miller, and Henry Miller, were the shining lights of her heart.

Konnie Holder, her best friend, held a very special place in Sandy’s life, providing unwavering companionship over the years. Sandy’s influence reached beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of numerous nieces and nephews who held her in great affection

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26th at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. A funeral service, officiated by Brother Chuck Arnett, will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Sandy will be laid to rest at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, a final tribute to her remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family of Sandy Christian Miller.