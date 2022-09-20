Ms. Sandra Sue Morris, age 73, was born on April 30, 1949, to the late Carl Eugen and Lillian Day Edwards, in Booneville, IN. She enjoyed crafting, needle point, and making wooden bird houses.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her daughter, Tamera Morris Figaroa; brothers, Pete Edwards and Jerry David Edwards. She is survived by her son, John Morris and his partner, Donato Mateo Contreras; -sisters, Kay Fults, Sharon Guess, and Karen Beth Myers; special sister-in-law and caregiver, Cathy Edwards; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.

As per Sandra’s request, cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Ada Wright Center in Manchester on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Morris family.