Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hobbs passed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the age of 79. No services are scheduled at this time.

Sandy was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Sandlin Wilburn Barton and Margaret Matilda Anderson Barton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Hobbs Sr. and sister, Ruth Ann Diamond.

She is survived by her sons, Ernest G. Hobbs Jr. (Tamara) and David S. Hobbs (Alicia); daughter, Leeann Hobbs; brothers, Alan Barton (Vicky) of Poplar Bluff, MO and Bernard Barton (Akiko) of Tokyo, Japan and three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.