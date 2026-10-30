Sandra Eloise Kendrick, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 30, 2026. Born on May 24, 1939, to the late Maurice Darnell and Jennie Lee Darnell, Sandra lived a life filled with love for her family, an appreciation for the beauty of nature, and a genuine curiosity about the world around her.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sisters, Nita Darnell Jarrell and Linda Darnell Fernandez.

She is survived by her loving son, Naullain Kendrick (Tanja), and daughter, Tara Goines (Jeffery); grandchildren, EJ Kendrick Mochrie (Andrew), Jake Kendrick, Kyler Goines (Ashley), Bryson Goines (Elsbeth), and Taylie Beth Goines; and great-grandchildren, Iris Eloise Mochrie and Eddy Mochrie.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sandra was a longtime member of First Methodist Church in Manchester, Tennessee, where her faith remained an important part of her life. She had a deep appreciation for the simple beauties of the world, especially those found in nature. An avid photographer, Sandra delighted in capturing photographs of birds, beautiful scenery, and, most importantly, the family she held so dear. She particularly loved hummingbirds and could spend countless hours enjoying the peaceful pastime of birdwatching.

Sandra had a remarkable passion for genealogy and considered herself a lifelong “student of family history.” She treasured discovering the stories of generations past, preserving family memories, and learning about the people and experiences that shaped her family’s heritage. Her interest in family history reflected just how deeply she valued the connections between loved ones, both past and present.

Throughout her life, Sandra enjoyed traveling and making memories with her family. She was always willing to embrace a new experience, even attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on one occasion. Among the many memories her family will forever cherish is a special trip to the beach. During what would become her final visit to the ocean, Sandra found pure joy in standing among the waves, feeling the water around her, and embracing the moment with an almost childlike happiness. It was a beautiful reminder of her ability to find wonder and contentment in life’s simplest pleasures.

Although she enjoyed traveling and experiencing new places, Sandra was equally content in the comfort of her own home. She had a special love for cats, particularly her beloved companion, Suzie, who brought her many years of happiness and companionship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sandra will be remembered for her curious spirit, her love of family, and her ability to appreciate the beauty in everyday life. Whether she was watching hummingbirds, capturing a photograph, researching family history, or simply enjoying time with those she loved, Sandra found meaning in the moments that mattered most. Her family will forever treasure the memories she created and the love she leaves behind.

Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kendrick family.