Obituaries

Sandra Elizabeth Gibson

Published

Mrs. Sandra Elizabeth Gibson, age 71, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Gibson was born in Bedford Co., TN to her late parents Charlie Bud Flippo and Mary Elizabeth Westbrooks Flippo. Mrs. Gibson was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved going on trips to the beach, and loved kids. She ran an after school program for many years and enjoys the kids she spent time with. Both Sandra and her husband, Sidney, are members of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her husband of 44 years, Sidney Gibson; daughters, Allison Gibson and Candice (Derrick) Carter.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation at 3:00pm with Dr. Kerry Walker officiating.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gibson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

