Funeral services for Samuel Allen Hendrixson, age 81 of Morrison, will be conducted on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held at 1 until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Hendrixson passed away on Sunday, September 19 at Willow Branch Healthcare and Rehab in McMinnville.

Sam, as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on June 25, 1941, to the late Jay and Betty Garner Hendrixson, in Peru, IN. He was a tool & die machinist for A&M Mold, and he greatly enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and working on John Deere mowers.

In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cindy Ann Johnson Hendrixson; brother, Don Hendrixson. He is survived by his two sons, Ryan Hendrixson and his wife, Kelley, and Kirk Hendrixson; grandchildren, Eric Frazier, Triton Hendrixson, Dalton Hendrixson, and Chance Hendrixson; several great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Jones; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.

