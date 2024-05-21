Mr. Sam “Les” Spears, Jr., age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at his residence.

Mr. Spears was born in the Hyatt Community in Alabama to his late parents Sam Elester Spears and Octavia Hill Spears who were sharecroppers in Sand Mountain, AL. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea. Mr. Spears enjoyed rock polishing, gardening, bass fishing and rabbit hunting. He also had a love for bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his guitar. Mr. Spears was an avid Alabama football fan and loved sports. He was on the basketball team at Douglas High School in Alabama in his early years. Mr. Spears also enjoyed playing any kind of board game or card game. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Marlene J. Spears; great grandchild, Abigail Carter; siblings, William, Cornelius, Burl, Nettie Mae Eddy, Ellie, Clayton, and James.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Spears is survived by his son, Errol “Brett” Spears (Janet); daughter, Susan Hamilton (Rockey); grandchildren, Heather Carter (Adam), Jeremiah Hamilton (Caitlin), Lauren Burns (Christopher), and Rebecca Lesley (Josh); great grandchildren, Nathan Spears, Sam, Will, and Betsy Burns, Kaylyn, Aleyah, and Kinley Hamilton, Zayden and Charlie Turner, Malachi, Gabriel, and Avonlea Carter; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2024, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Holland Hill Cemetery in Coffee County.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Spears family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com