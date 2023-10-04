Connect with us

Sally Mae Steele

Mrs. Sally Mae Steele, age 78, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Steele was born in Lisbon, NH, to her late parents Frederick Parent and Mary Chase Parent. She worked for the Coffee County School System for 40 years as an aid to the special education teachers until retirement. Mrs. Steele loved her kids, loved roller skating and loved going home for Christmas to see the snow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Wayne Steele.

Mrs. Steele is survived by sons, Franklin Steele and Brian Steele; daughter, Holly (Bryan) Partin.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steele family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

