Sally Jean Gipson Perry of Estill Springs went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023 at her residence at the age of 84. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Brick Church Cemetery in Estill Springs. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Perry was born September 10, 1938 in Alto, TN to the late Charlie and Lou (Coker) Gipson. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, taking care of babies, dancing and being out in the sunshine. She attended The Journey Church in Winchester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel (Hut) Perry; brothers, John Thomas, Jessie Huelin and Woodrow Wilson Gipson, Grady “Dunnie” (Billie) Gipson and Andrew (Geneva) Gipson; sisters, Inez (Howard) Champion, Ruth (Milton) Archey and Ruby (Jim) Glasner.

Mrs. Perry is survived by daughters, Deborah Diane Finney (Brian) of Decherd and Sandra Perry (Jack Hill) of Estill Springs; sons, Hershel Dean Perry (Patty) of Huntsville and Timothy Lynn Perry (Annette) of Estill Springs; grandchildren, Tiffany Riddle (Jeffery) and Jonathan Cunningham (Brittany), both of Tullahoma, Stephanie Tomes (Andrew) of Huntsville, Ryan Perry (fiancé, Angela Wadford) and Brandon Perry (Shania), both of Estill Springs and Samantha Schiffner (Max) of Manchester and great grandchildren, Peyton Riddle (fiancé, Andrea Dinsmore) of Kernersville, NC, Bryson Riddle (fiancé, Emi Lewis) of Tullahoma, Hayden Cunningham of Manchester, Annistynn and Ramsey Cunningham of Tullahoma, Reed and Lynnleigh Tomes of Huntsville, Aaron, Jordan and Lily Perry of Estill Springs and Shayn, Kayvan and Raegan Perry of Estill Springs.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.