News

Saint Paddy’s Day 5k run, March 11

Published

Get ready to shamrock and roll at the St. Paddy’s Day 5k run brought to you by Manchester Parks and Recreation and Common John Brewing Company.

The 5k will be held on Saturday, March 11th starting at 9:00 am and will take course down the greenway and end at Common John Brewing Co. The cost is $35 per person and registration can be completed online through this link, or physical forms can be picked up at the front desk of the Recreation Center. Those who register early will receive a shirt and a Common John drink coupon.

Early registration runs until Wednesday, March 1st. Registration can be done up until the start of the race. Packet pickup will be Friday, March 10th from 5-6:00 pm at the Recreation Center at 557 N Woodland St, Manchester.

For further information call (931)728-0273

