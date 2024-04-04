Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Safeguarding tax dollars from gender reassignment surgeries for inmates

Published

The House Corrections Subcommittee recently advanced legislation to protect  Tennessee tax dollars from being used to pay for gender reassignment surgeries for inmates.

House Bill 2619, sponsored by State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, would prohibit the Department of Corrections from using state funds to  pay for the procedures or any new hormone replacement therapy for incarcerated  individuals.

“We currently have 89 inmates in our state prisons that are getting hormone replacement therapy in preparation for a sex change,” Ragan said Tuesday. “This bill says  that the taxpayer should not be the one to foot a bill for (these procedures).”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The proposed legislation would not prevent an inmate from using private funds to  pay for gender surgeries or hormone replacement therapy. House Bill 2619 is  scheduled to be heard in the State Government Committee on March 27. 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023