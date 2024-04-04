Safeguarding tax dollars from gender reassignment surgeries for inmates

The House Corrections Subcommittee recently advanced legislation to protect Tennessee tax dollars from being used to pay for gender reassignment surgeries for inmates.

House Bill 2619 , sponsored by State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, would prohibit the Department of Corrections from using state funds to pay for the procedures or any new hormone replacement therapy for incarcerated individuals.

“We currently have 89 inmates in our state prisons that are getting hormone replacement therapy in preparation for a sex change,” Ragan said Tuesday. “This bill says that the taxpayer should not be the one to foot a bill for (these procedures).”

The proposed legislation would not prevent an inmate from using private funds to pay for gender surgeries or hormone replacement therapy. House Bill 2619 is scheduled to be heard in the State Government Committee on March 27.