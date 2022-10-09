Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Safe on the Square returns Monday, October 31

Published

Manchester’s Safe on the Square Trick or Treating event will return this year. 

The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments. 

The event provides children an opportunity to interact with multiple downtown businesses and to safely trick or treat. Event organizers anticipate over 2,000 participants and families. If your business or organization would like to participate, contact Manchester Fire Department at 931-728-2999 to sign up no later than Friday, Oct. 21. 

If your organization is not located on or near the downtown square and you would like a space near the courthouse, call the fire department to reserve your spot. In the event of rain, this will not be rescheduled or moved to another location.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022