News

Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed in Tullahoma

Published

At the April 8, 2024 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, the board unanimously approved the purchase and installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box for the community.

This decision comes after a passionate citizen, Shaylen Seig, brought forward a petition signed by 142 residents, highlighting the importance of offering this service. The Safe Haven Baby Box will provide a safe and anonymous option for parents to surrender their newborns, ensuring they receive the care and attention they need.

A Safe Haven Baby Box is a designated location where parents can anonymously and safely leave an infant they are unable or unwilling to care for.

The process involves opening the box’s secure door, placing the baby inside, and then closing the door. Once the door is shut, a sensor alerts authorities to retrieve the baby.

These boxes aim to prevent unsafe abandonment and ensure that infants are placed in proper care, following legal protocols.

