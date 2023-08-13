‘Sacks for Cash’ returns to Friday night football this fall

Thunder Radio is proud to announce that in conjunction with partner businesses and the Dream for Weave Foundation – the “Sacks for Cash” program will return for Red Raider football games this fall.

This will be the second year of the program. For every sack the Red Raider defense gets through the upcoming high school football season, $100 will be donated to the Dennis Weaver Dream for Weave Foundation thanks to Al White Ford Lincoln, Bush Insurance Agency, Unity Medical Center and Thunder Radio. Last year’s Sacks for Cash netted over $2,200 to the foundation.

The Red Raiders open the season Friday, Aug. 18 at Franklin County.

“We are thankful for the partner businesses that step up and make this possible each year,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of Thunder Radio and Treasurer of the Dream for Weave Foundation. “This program brings a little something extra to our game broadcasts every Friday night and allows us to keep Dennis Weaver’s name loud and proud every week.”

The Dream for Weave Foundation (501c3) was formed in 2020 after the sudden passing of Dennis Weaver, longtime voice of Coffee County Athletics. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed $40,000 in scholarship moneys to graduating CHS seniors and several thousand more dollars in assistance for athletes in need at CHS, Coffee Middle and Westwood Middle.

You can hear the Red Raiders every Friday night on Thunder Radio WMSR – your home for Red Raider athletics since 1957. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) Manchester Go app or by clicking here.

The Coach Doug Greene Show also airs on Thunder Radio from 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday night live from Praters BBQ, beginning Aug. 16 with guest coaches and player guests. Everyone is welcome to attend.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DREAM FOR WEAVE FOUNDATION HERE

WANT TO DONATE TO THE FOUNDATION? YOU CAN DO SO BY CLICKING HERE AND USING YOUR DEBIT/CREDIT CARD OR PAYPAL.

RED RAIDER FOOTBALL 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County

Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma

Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville

Sept. 8 – AT Siegel

Sept. 15 – vs. Page

Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)

Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale

Oct. 6 – OPEN

Oct. 13 – AT Oakland

Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)

Oct. 27 – AT Blackman