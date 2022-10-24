Connect with us

Obituaries

Ruthie Aileen Turner Eldridge

Published

Ms. Ruthie Aileen Turner Eldridge, age 76 of McMinnville, formerly of Shady Grove, was born on October 24, 1945, to the late Charlie and Martha Jenkins Wiggins, in Crossville, TN. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. 

In addition to her parents, Ms. Ruthie is preceded in death by her first husband, James Turner, and her second husband, Carl Eldridge; son, Jerry Wayne Turner; great grandchild, Miley Cantrell; siblings, Johnnie, Herbert, Tommy, Harrison, and James Wiggins, Betty Lee Rogers, Bertha Mae Pruitt, and June Wiggins. She is survived by her children, Charles Ray Turner of McMinnville, Michael Glenn Turner of Morrison (Jennifer), Glenda Kay Wilson of Morrison, Rebecca Turner of Morrison, and Elizabeth Ginger Bunch of McMinnville; nine grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Ruthie will be conducted on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Joe King officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, October 26, at the funeral home from 5 – 8 PM. Ms. Ruthie passed away at her home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, after an extended illness.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Turner & Eldridge families.

