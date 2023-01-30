Ruth Mae Sons of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, January 27, 2023 at her residence at the age of 92. Funeral Services are scheduled at 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Roberts Cemetery in Raus. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Winchester, Mrs. Sons was the daughter of the late George and Florence Russell Baker. She was a member of Roberts Chapel Baptish Church where she was in charge of the ladies group. She organized the church’s annual Christmas program that was presented at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. Mrs. Sons was an excellent cook with fried pies, butter roll, chicken and dumplings and coconut cake being some of her family’s favorites. She was an immaculate housekeeper and her grandchildren fondly remember her making a game out of cleaning chores.

Mrs. Sons enjoyed volunteering, helping people, traveling and telling stories to entertain. She was a very energetic person and was always ready for her next adventure. She also enjoyed having yard sales and bartering with her customers. Mrs. Sons loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, John Junior Sons; son, John David Sons; brothers, Billy, Bobby, Pete, Willard, Toddy and James Baker; sister, Georgie Baker and grandson, James Michael Lemmons.

Mrs. Sons is survived by her daughter, Sherry Sons (Paul Hannum) of Rockville, MD; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sons of Estill Springs; grandchildren, John Nevin Sons (David Hagerman), Tina Michelle Taylor (John), Jon Devin sons, Kimberly Dawn Haden (J Calvin) and Crystal Dawn Hall; great grandchildren, Faith Walter, Hope Ketron, Dylan James Haden, Evan John Haden, Wyatt Hall, Millie Hall, Katie Hall, Cayson Hall and Collin Hall and great great grandson, Thomas Calhoun Walter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.