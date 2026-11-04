Russell Buford Fielding passed from this Earth on November 3, 2026, surrounded by his wife and daughters in his home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 86 years old.

Russell was born on February 28, 1940, in Ethridge, TN, and spent most of his youth in Lawrenceburg, TN.

He graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1958 and joined the U.S. Navy that year. Russell was a Navy machinist serving aboard the USS Cony DDE508, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Cuban Missile Crisis was a 13-day confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union – nearly escalating into full-scale nuclear war.

Russell moved back to Lawrenceburg, TN, in 1962, where he worked as a lifeguard at the city pool. He married his wife, Carolyn, in 1965, and they moved to Tullahoma in 1967.

Russell worked at Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) as a steam plant operator for 35 years, before retiring in 2002.

In addition to his employment at AEDC, over the years, Russell did part-time jobs, including repairing appliances, and building mini barns for local customers, and many other jobs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Family and friends often said of Russell that “he could fix anything.” He was fascinated by how things work and enjoyed the challenge of figuring out how to solve a problem.

He could also build anything. Russell designed the plans and constructed the home he built for his family. He would work a full shift at AEDC and then work late into the night building the family home, until it was completed in 1979.

Russell was a man of ingenuity, strong work ethic and determination. He was meticulous and a perfectionist in his work.

Russell was a kind and generous soul who often helped others, including strangers. He delivered food for those in need during the holidays, planted shrubs and volunteered for Keep Coffee County Beautiful, and drove Veterans to their medical appointments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of his favorite places was Tims Ford Lake. Russell always said, “there’s no such thing as a bad day at the lake.”

He loved boating, camping, fishing, water-skiing, and spending time with family and friends. Russell loved music, dancing, having a good time – and most definitely his Miller High Life beer!

His positive attitude even in difficult times was remarkable and inspiring to others. Russell would say, “don’t sweat the small stuff.” And he did not. He was a master at keeping things in perspective. He was a man of solutions – not problems – and kept a positive attitude no matter what life handed him.

Russell was a man of integrity and honor. He was a happy and joyful soul who found the silver lining in every situation. He was thoughtful and empathetic, kind and respectful to others. He was a loving and supportive husband, father and grandfather. Russell loved his family above all else.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Russell was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Fielding and Tealy Kilgoar Fielding; sisters Betty (Charles) Fielding Holley and Charlotte Fielding; brother Bill (Geneiva) Fielding.

Russell is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Hollman Fielding; daughters LaRue (John) Myers, Bunny (Loren) Lynch, Elizabeth Fielding; grandchildren John Russell Myers, Madeline Myers, and William Myers, and stepdaughter, Janice Henkel.

Services for Russell Fielding will be held at Kilgore Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2026. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, with the funeral immediately following. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family has ask that donations in Russell’s memory be made to either Hospice Compassus or St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital.