Ruben “Ray” Purcell of Eagleville passed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital at the age of 89. Graveside Services are scheduled for Friday, March 15, 2024 at 12 PM at Highland Methodist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.

Ray, a native of Tennessee, was the son of the late Jess and Lilly Purcell. He enjoyed raising cattle and collecting guns. He loved animals, especially his dogs and cats.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in life by his wives, Iria Charline Byrd Purcell and Hazel Whitehead Crabb and daughter, Vicki Crabb Alexander.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ray is survived by sons, Micheal Purcell (Betty Carol) of Gordonsville, VA and Ronnie Dillon Crabb of Antioch; eight brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a memorial donation in his name to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.