Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Roy Mike Allen Duke

Published

Roy Mike Allen Duke, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester. Mr. Duke was born February 6, 1945 to the late Grady Paul and Vessie Stacey Duke. Mr. Duke worked as a printing press operator with Jefferson Smurfitt during his career. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Woodbury and enjoyed being anywhere with his loving wife. Mr. Duke was a woodworker and a hobby farmer and enjoyed slipping away and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as being fiercely protective of his family whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Duke and a brother, Paul Duke, Sr.

Mr. Duke is survived by his loving and adoring wife, Sue Duke; his son, Roy (Carla) Duke, Jr.; daughters, Wendy (Rick) Rushing and Sheila Duke; 2 granddaughters, Mia Duke and Ava Duke; brother, Cecil Duke; sisters, Shirley (Dwight) Bohl and Peggy Bowen.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1:00pm until funeral service time at 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home with Pastor Clayton Neal, Pastor Roy Duke, Jr., Pastor Jason Huckaby and Bishop Ron Becton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

Sports

TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. It was the second and final...

June 16, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

1 day ago

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

2 days ago