Roy Mike Allen Duke, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester. Mr. Duke was born February 6, 1945 to the late Grady Paul and Vessie Stacey Duke. Mr. Duke worked as a printing press operator with Jefferson Smurfitt during his career. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Woodbury and enjoyed being anywhere with his loving wife. Mr. Duke was a woodworker and a hobby farmer and enjoyed slipping away and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as being fiercely protective of his family whom he dearly loved.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Duke and a brother, Paul Duke, Sr.

Mr. Duke is survived by his loving and adoring wife, Sue Duke; his son, Roy (Carla) Duke, Jr.; daughters, Wendy (Rick) Rushing and Sheila Duke; 2 granddaughters, Mia Duke and Ava Duke; brother, Cecil Duke; sisters, Shirley (Dwight) Bohl and Peggy Bowen.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 1:00pm until funeral service time at 3:00pm at Central Funeral Home with Pastor Clayton Neal, Pastor Roy Duke, Jr., Pastor Jason Huckaby and Bishop Ron Becton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

